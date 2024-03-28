GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj team up for ‘Suriya 44’

The film will be co-produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and Suriya’s 2D Entertainment

March 28, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya.

Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil superstar Suriya’s next will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Tentatively titled Suriya 44, the film’s tagline is ‘Love, Laughter and War’.

‘Kanguva’ Sizzle Teaser: Suriya and Bobby Deol face it off in Siva’s period action drama

Karthik Subbaraj, who had previously made the hit Jigathanda Double X, will be co-producing the film under his banner Stone Bench Films along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

The makers released the first-look poster of Suriya 44. Itshows a car crash and an arrow piercing through a tree. “My next film is the ever-awesome Suriya Sir. So pumped up for this,” Karthik wrote on his official X account.

ALSO READ:‘Jigarthanda Double X’ movie review: Karthik Subbaraj’s heartfelt, most political film dazzles with duality

Suriya is awaiting the release of his pan-Indian film Kanguva. Directed by Siva and also starring Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, the film is touted to be a period drama. Suriya also has Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran and a film with Sudha Kongara in his list of upcoming projects. Suriya had earlier collaborated with Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru.

