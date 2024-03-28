Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj team up for ‘Suriya 44’

March 28, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

Tamil superstar Suriya’s next will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Tentatively titled Suriya 44, the film’s tagline is ‘Love, Laughter and War’.

Karthik Subbaraj, who had previously made the hit Jigathanda Double X, will be co-producing the film under his banner Stone Bench Films along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

The makers released the first-look poster of Suriya 44. Itshows a car crash and an arrow piercing through a tree. “My next film is the ever-awesome Suriya Sir. So pumped up for this,” Karthik wrote on his official X account.

Suriya is awaiting the release of his pan-Indian film Kanguva. Directed by Siva and also starring Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, the film is touted to be a period drama. Suriya also has Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran and a film with Sudha Kongara in his list of upcoming projects. Suriya had earlier collaborated with Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru.