Sitcom 'Young Sheldon' to end with season seven

The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon will be concluding with its upcoming seventh season, American network CBS has announced. The sitcom will return on February 15 and wrap its run with an hour-long series finale May 16, reported Variety.

The final season will be shorter than its predecessors due to the truncated nature of the 2023-2024 scripted broadcast season caused by the writer and actors’ strikes in Hollywood. Young Sheldon, which started in 2017, chronicles the life of a nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper, played by Iain Armitage, as he grows up in East Texas and struggles to be understood by his family, classmates and neighbours.

Actor Jim Parsons, who played the adult Sheldon in classic show The Big Bang Theory serves as the narrator in the series, which also features Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord.

“As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice. It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

"We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy," she added.

Lorre and Molaro created the series and also executive produce alongside Nick Bakay, Parsons, and Todd Spiewak. Young Sheldon is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions produces in association with Warner Bros Television.