HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amazon MGM Studios developing 'Masters of the Universe' movie

The project was earlier being developed at Netflix but the streaming service dropped it in July this year

November 14, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST

PTI
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amazon MGM Studios is in discussion to develop the live-action movie adaptation of Masters of the Universe series. The project comes from Adam and Aaron Nee, the writing and directing team behind The Lost City, reported Variety. According to the publication, the project was earlier being developed at Netflix but the streaming service dropped it in July this year.

ALSO READ
This documentary promises a ‘definitive history’ of the He-Man multiverse

The streamer spent nearly USD 30 million in development costs over two years for the project, which was meant to star Kyle Allen as Prince Adam aka He-Man. Masters of the Universe is based on Mattel's famous toy line that spawned a successful animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film.

ALSO READ:‘Poltergeist’ series in early development at Amazon

The story revolves around the warrior He-Man, the only hope of a magical land called Eternia. Dolph Lundgren featured in the original movie as the title character, while Frank Langella played the villainous Skeleto.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.