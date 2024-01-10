GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Joju George and Gautham Karthik join the cast of Mani Ratnam - Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’

The rest of the cast includes Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi

January 10, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Joju George and Gautham Karthik

Joju George and Gautham Karthik | Photo Credit: @RKFI/X

We had previously reported that veteran actor Kamal Haasan and veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam are teaming up for a film 35 years after their cult gangster drama Nayakan and the new film is titled Thug Life. It’s now known that the film will also star Joju George and Gautham Karthik.

ALSO READ
‘Thug Life’ is the title of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s ‘KH234’; Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan, Jayam Ravi join cast
ALSO READ
Crew of Kamal Haasan - Mani Ratnam’s ‘KH234’ revealed

Interestingly, while this is Joju George’s first film with both the actor and filmmaker, Gautham Karthik, on the other hand, made his debut with Mani Ratnam’s Kadal in 2013. Kamal has previously lent his voice to a song in Muthuramalingam that starred Gautam in the lead.

Joju and Gautam will join the star-studded cast list of Thug Life which also features Trisha, Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran and Siva Ananth under their banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film will be presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.

Thug Life will have music by AR Rahman. Notably, this is the first time the three are coming together for a project. Rahman, frequent collaborator of Mani Ratnam, previously scored music for Kamal in 2000’s Thenali.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.