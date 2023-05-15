HamberMenu
‘Scoop’ trailer: Karishma Tanna is a crime journalist behind bars in Hansal Mehta series

Hansal Mehta’s promising Netflix series is based on former journalist Jigna Vora’s prison memoir

May 15, 2023 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karishma Tanna in the trailer for ‘Scoop’



The trailer for Hansal Mehta’s maiden Netflix series Scoop is out. Starring Karishma Tanna in the lead, the series follows a crime journalist who is arrested for criminal conspiracy. It has been adapted from former journalist Jigna Vora’s memoir, Behind Bars in Byculla - My Days in Prison.

In 2011, Vora was arrested by the Mumbai Police for her purported role in the murder of veteran crime journalist J. Dey. It was alleged Vora had supplied critical information to gangster Chhota Rajan out of professional rivalry with Dey.

After nine months in prison, Vora was released on bail from Byculla Jail. In 2018, she was acquitted by a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court due to lack of evidence.

The trailer shows driven scribe Jagruti Pathak (Tanna) landing an exclusive interview with gangster Chhota Rajan. Prosenjit Chatterjee plays Jaideb Sen, a renowned crime reporter inspired by Dey. After Jaideb is shot by bike-borne assailants affiliated with Rajan, Jagruti is arrested and flung in prison.

Scoop also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Deven Bhojani and Tannishtha Chatterjee in key roles. The series is directed by Hansal Mehta (following up his previous streaming hit Scam 1992) and co-created by Hansal and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul.

Talking about Scoop, Mehta said in a statement, “As a filmmaker, my intention is to always tell stories that go beyond a weekend. In post-truth, I found that: a story that speaks urgently to our post truth times. Collaborating with someone as gifted as Mrunmayee brought in a sensibility that deeply enriched the show.”

“I hope to keep exploring the story-rich world of media even further,” he added.

Scoop will stream on Netflix from June 2.

