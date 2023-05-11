HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hansal Mehta's web series 'Scoop' to release on June 2

Karishma Tanna headlines the first season of ‘Scoop’ which will track the story of crime journalist Jagruti Pathak

May 11, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

PTI
Karishma Tanna in ‘Scoop’

Karishma Tanna in ‘Scoop’

Director Hansal Mehta's series "Scoop" will premiere on June 2, streaming platform Netflix announced Thursday.

Inspired by Jigna Vora's biographical book "Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison", the show is co-created by Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (writer of "Thappad").

Karishma Tanna, best known for soap opera "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and Rajkumar Hirani's film "Sanju", headlines the first season of "Scoop" which will track the story of crime journalist Jagruti Pathak.

"In pursuit of a career-defining story Jagruti Pathak is caught between the powerful nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media, when she is charged with the murder of a fellow-journalist. How does a headline-writing journalist become the headline?" the official synopsis read.

The story of "Scoop", billed as a human drama, is penned by Waikul and Mirat Trivedi.

The series also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja and Prosenjit Chatterjee. It is produced by Matchbox Shots, Sarita Patil and Dikssha Jyote Routray.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.