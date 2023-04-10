HamberMenu
Watch|  Director Vikramaditya Motwane and team on the making of Amazon Prime’s Jubilee

 The Amazon Prime series ‘Jubilee’ revisits the Hindi film industry of 1940s and 50s

April 10, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Jubilee, a sumptuous, 10-episode series set in the Hindi film industry of the late 1940s and 50s. Co-created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen and written by Atul Sabharwal,  Jubilee takes a long, unhurried look at the studio system that existed back then in Bombay. This is backdropped against the pained emergence of the Indian nation-state in the aftershocks of Partition.

Vikramaditya Motwane, who has directed all episodes of  Jubilee, the setting and time period also held a personal connection. In 1951, his grandfather, Harnam Motwane, produced a black-and-white film called  Andolan, starring Kishore Kumar. The Motwanes were the owners of Chicago Radio, which manufactured public broadcast systems and had priceless recordings of the All-India Congress committee sessions.

Reporter : Shilajit Mitra

Production : Shibu Narayan

