GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Satyajit Ray birth anniversary: Celebrating the master’s legacy

On Satyajit Ray’s 103rd birth anniversary, here is a collection of stories from The Hindu celebrating the legendary filmmaker’s career

May 02, 2024 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Satyajit Ray

Satyajit Ray

Satyajit Ray, the lodestar of Indian cinema for over half a century, would have been 103 today. The legendary writer-filmmaker is considered one of the greatest artists and storytellers in the world. His kaleidoscopic contributions to the fields of cinema, literature and the visual arts have endured the test of time.

How Ray’s ‘Nayak’ focussed on the frailties of a screen idol

In his life, Ray directed 36 films, spanning masterworks like The Apy Trilogy and Charulata to enduring popular classics like Sonar Kella (1974), Joy Baba Felunath (1979) and Hirak Rajar Deshe (1980). His books, short stories, musical compositions, essays and illustrations form an indelible canon in Indian arts and thought.

Also Read | India at the Academy Awards: A look at memorable appearances by Indians at the Oscars over the years

On Ray’s 103th birth anniversary, here are a collection of stories from The Hindu on the master.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / World cinema / Indian cinema / Bengali cinema

Collection - 22 stories

The cover of ‘Aam Antir Bhepu’, a children’s edition of ‘Pather Panchali’, designed by Ray
Premium
The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’
PTI
The late Satyajit Ray during the shooting of a Feluda story with Soumitra Chatterjee (who played Feluda) and Santosh Dutta (in the role of Jatayu).
Movies
Feluda turns 50
Ranjan Das Gupta
A still from the movie 'Nayak'
Cinema
Celebrating Ray's 'Nayak'
Hari Narayan
Satyajit Ray’s works have landscaped the childhood of an entire generation of the people of Bengal.
Kolkata
Kolkata overflows with enthusiasm over Ray birth anniversary
Bishwanath Ghosh
Friday Review
Satyajit Ray's signature scores
Ranjan Das Gupta
Well-known director Satyajit Ray | File
Movies
How Ray’s ‘Nayak’ focussed on the frailties of a screen idol
Anuj Kumar
Satyajit Ray on the sets of Pratidwandi (1970).
Ray Centenary
How would Satyajit Ray have responded to the pandemic?
Aditya Shrikrishna
Premium
The ideas that Satyajit Ray couldn’t film
Amitabha Bhattacharya
Satyajit Ray with his honorary Oscar in 1992
Premium
India at the Academy Awards: from ‘Mother India’ to ‘RRR’
Shilajit Mitra
Satyajit Ray
Entertainment
Ray’s neighbourhood gets a makeover
Shiv Sahay Singh
SM_Satajit Ray and Babita
Cinema
One starry night
Haroon Habib
A still from Satyajit Ray’s Jana Aranya.
Trivial Pursuits
Losing the city in cinema
Amitava Nag
22MP UTTAM KUMAR 2
Metroplus
Master of expressions
RANJAN DAS GUPTA
Movies
‘There was always a huge calm on the set’
Aseem Chhabra
Ray at work in his study at his Bishop Lefroy Road flat in Kolkata
Column POP-A-RAZZI
Anik Datta’s Aparajito is Ray, but not Ray
Sandip Roy
A poster of the film with Feluda and Professor Sankhu. Photo: Special Arrangement
Movies
Satyajit Ray’s Feluda and Professor Shanku to share screen
Shiv Sahay Singh
Director Satyajit Ray
Movies
New series on Satyajit Ray’s popular detective character Feluda coming up on OTT
PTI
Did allegations of similarities with Ray’s script hurt E.T. at the Oscars that year?
Big Screen
The story of the similarities between Spielberg’s E.T., and a Satyajit Ray script
Aseem Chhabra
Satyajit Ray at the inaugural function of Filmotsav-80 in Bangalore, in January 1980.
Premium
The script and track of a master storyteller
Amitabha Bhattacharya
A still from ‘Ray’
Reviews
‘Ray’ review: A few hits and a miss in this tribute to the master
Srivatsan S
Filmmaker Satyajit Ray.
India
Satyajit Ray's family welcomes Delhi High Court order on copyright
PTI
Stack of books on a wooden library shelf, one of them open on top, multicolored book spines background.
Books
The Hindu on Books | Satyajit Ray in books, notes from the prison cell and more
Sudipta Datta

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.