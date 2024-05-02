Satyajit Ray birth anniversary: Celebrating the master’s legacy

May 02, 2024 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

Satyajit Ray, the lodestar of Indian cinema for over half a century, would have been 103 today. The legendary writer-filmmaker is considered one of the greatest artists and storytellers in the world. His kaleidoscopic contributions to the fields of cinema, literature and the visual arts have endured the test of time.

In his life, Ray directed 36 films, spanning masterworks like The Apy Trilogy and Charulata to enduring popular classics like Sonar Kella (1974), Joy Baba Felunath (1979) and Hirak Rajar Deshe (1980). His books, short stories, musical compositions, essays and illustrations form an indelible canon in Indian arts and thought.

On Ray’s 103th birth anniversary, here are a collection of stories from The Hindu on the master.