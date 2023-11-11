HamberMenu
Teaser of Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘Satyabhama’ out

The crime thriller also stars Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N and Prajwal Yadma

November 11, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Satyabhama’

A still from ‘Satyabhama’ | Photo Credit: @AurumArtsOfficial/YouTube

We had previously reported that Kajal Aggarwal is teaming up with filmmaker Akhil Degala for her 60th film that’s titled Satyabhama. The makers of the film have now released the teaser on the occasion of Diwali.

The teaser features Kajal as the titular hero who seems to be a suspended cop on a mission to solve a case. The official synopsis for the film reads, “ACP Satyabhama confronts her haunted past, diving into a high-stakes investigation to find a missing man. As she unravels dark secrets in various towns cloaked in shadows, redemption hangs in the balance. Will she triumph over the past or be consumed by its shadows?”

Produced by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the crime thriller also stars Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, Harshavardhan, Ravi Varma, Ankith Koyya, Sampada N and Prajwal Yadma among others.

Sri Charan Pakala is composing music for Satyabhama which will have cinematography and editing by Vishnu Besi and Kodati Pavan Kalyan respectively.

Watch the film’s teaser here:

