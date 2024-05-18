GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kajal Aggarwal to be part of Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Kajal Aggarwal has joined the star-studded ‘Kannappa’, headlined by Vishnu Manchu. Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas are set to play important roles.

Published - May 18, 2024 05:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kajal Aggarwal.

Kajal Aggarwal. | Photo Credit: @kannappamovie/X

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has joined the star-studded Kannappa, headlined by Vishnu Manchu. Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Prabhas are set to play important roles in the movie.

Kajal Aggarwal’s suspense thriller ‘Satyabhama’ gets a release date

Kannappa marks the reunion of Kajal and Vishnu after Mosagallu, in which the duo played siblings. Details of Kajal’s character in Kannappa have been kept under wraps.

The big-budget movie is touted to be a tale of a brave warrior and a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. Vishnu is set to essay the titular role.

ALSO READ:Kajal Aggarwal breaks the monotony

Kannappa, a pan-Indian film, is produced by Mohan Babu and directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. The teaser of the movie will be launched at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 6:00 pm.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.