Kajal Aggarwal to be part of Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has joined the star-studded Kannappa, headlined by Vishnu Manchu. Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Prabhas are set to play important roles in the movie.

We are thrilled to announce another star attraction in @iVishnuManchu's #Kannappa🏹: The talented @MsKajalAggarwal is all set to shine in an important role!

Stay tuned for an unforgettable cinematic experience!@24FramesFactory@avaentofficial@KannappaMovie#KannappaMovie… pic.twitter.com/aGZKUa2wzJ — Kannappa The Movie (@kannappamovie) May 17, 2024

Kannappa marks the reunion of Kajal and Vishnu after Mosagallu, in which the duo played siblings. Details of Kajal’s character in Kannappa have been kept under wraps.

The big-budget movie is touted to be a tale of a brave warrior and a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. Vishnu is set to essay the titular role.

ALSO READ:Kajal Aggarwal breaks the monotony

Kannappa, a pan-Indian film, is produced by Mohan Babu and directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. The teaser of the movie will be launched at the ongoing 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 6:00 pm.