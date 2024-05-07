GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Samuel L. Jackson and Henry Golding to be part of psychological thriller ‘Head Games’

‘Head Games’is set to be helmed by Anthony Mandler (‘Monster’, Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’) from a script of Colin Liddle

May 07, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samuel L. Jackson.

Samuel L. Jackson. | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

Samuel L Jackson and Henry Golding have joined Head Games, a psychological thriller with a sci-fi edge, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The film is aiming to be one of the hot projects at this year’s Cannes film market.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2 adds Henry Golding, Mark Strong and Lena Olin

Head Games is set to be helmed by Anthony Mandler (Monster, Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’) from a script of Colin Liddle, who wrote the 2020 Showtime TV movie Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Golding, the Crazy Rich and The Gentlemen star, will play Jacob, a corporate spy who poses as a personal chef to Graham, the former founder of a neuroprosthetics firm (Jackson), wrote The Hollywood Reporter. Jacob’s real goal is to infiltrate his boss’ villa to steal his transformative new invention.

ALSO READ:Samuel L Jackson joins the cast of Kevin Hart’s ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’

The principal photography of Head Games is set to start in October. The film will be produced by Range Media Partners’ Brian Kavanaugh Jones and Fred Berger,along with Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Josh Glick and Everlast Pictures’ Adonis Tountas.

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.