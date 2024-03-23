GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2 adds Henry Golding, Mark Strong and Lena Olin

Nicole Kidman is reprising her role of Masha on the sophomore season, which she will also executive produce

March 23, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

PTI
Henry Golding.

Henry Golding. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Actors Henry Golding, Mark Strong, and Lena Olin have joined the cast of Hollywood star Nicole Kidman's Nine Perfect Strangers season two. According to Variety, Kidman is reprising her role of Masha on the sophomore season, which she will also executive produce.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ review: Nicole Kidman’s swanky drama flatters to deceive

In the Hulu show, Golding, Strong and Olin will feature alongside fellow newcomers Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Dolly De Leon, King Princess, Aras Aydin and Lucas Englander. The details of the season two plot have been kept under wraps by the Disney-owned streaming service Hulu.

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the book of the same title by author Liane Moriarty. The first season, created by David E. Kelley and released in 2021, was set around a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promised healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

ALSO READ:Nicole Kidman’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ renewed for season 2

Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. The first season also featured Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Manny Jacinto, Grace Van Patten, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale.

