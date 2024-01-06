GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samuel L Jackson joins the cast of Kevin Hart’s ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’

Craig Brewer, who will direct the first two episodes, is also executive producing the series

January 06, 2024 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samuel L. Jackson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Samuel L. Jackson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) | Photo Credit: Ashley Landis

Actor Samuel L Jackson is set to star in the upcoming true crime limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. According to Variety, the actor is the latest to join the series that stars Kevin Hart.

ALSO READ
Samuel L Jackson defends Brie Larson against backlash over her playing Captain Marvel

Based on the podcast ‘Fight Night’, the series will be set in 1970 Atlanta. According to Variety, the official description states that it will tell “the infamous story of how an armed robbery during the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life, but an entire city’s destiny.”

Jackson is said to star notorious gangster Frank Moten also known as the Black Godfather. Shaye Ogbonna serves as creator and showrunner alongside Jason Horwitch. The two also executive produce alongside Hart, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Packer, Sabrina Wind, Conal Byrne, Will Pearson, Carrie Lieberman, Jeff Keating and Lars Jacobson.

Craig Brewer, who will direct the first two episodes, is also executive producing the series which marks Brewer’s reunion with Jackson after Black Snake Moan.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.