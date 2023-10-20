HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Saltburn’ trailer: Jacob Elordi lures Barry Keoghan into a dark, hedonistic world

Emerald Fennell’s thriller is set to release in select theatres on November 17 followed by a wide expansion on November 24

October 20, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Barry Keoghan in a still from ‘Saltburn’

Barry Keoghan in a still from ‘Saltburn’ | Photo Credit: MGM/YouTube

The trailer of filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s much-anticipated thriller Saltburnwas released by MGM on Thursday. Starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, the film is set to release in select theatres on November 17 followed by a wide expansion on November 24.

ALSO READ
‘The Curse’ trailer: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder star in a genre-defying Showtime series

The trailer begins with Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) growing a liking for Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), the rich and charming college mate who has all that Oliver ever desired. When Felix invites him to spend the summer at his family estate Saltburn, it’s a no-brainer for Oliver. And that’s where it all begins.

“Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, student Oliver Quick finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton, who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer never to be forgotten,” reads the plot description.

ALSO READ
Actor Franz Rogowski on ‘Passages’: The sex scenes were not difficult, once you get intimate with someone

Saltburn also features Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Archie Madekwe, and Alison Oliver. Fennell is also producing it alongside Josey McNamara, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie.

Notably, Saltburn opened the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 4.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.