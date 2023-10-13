HamberMenu
‘The Curse’ trailer: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder star in a genre-defying Showtime series

The series premieres on November 10 on Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime plan

October 13, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone in a still from ‘The Curse’

Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone in a still from ‘The Curse’ | Photo Credit: Showtime

The trailer of the upcoming genre-defying series The Curse, headlined by Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, was unveiled by Showtime on Thursday. The series premieres on November 10 on Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime plan.

The trailer begins with Fielder and Stone’s characters who have moved to the southwestern town of Española to do some home-flipping activities as a part of their new television show. Things take a turn when we see Fielder giving money to a young Black girl in a parking lot, on camera, only to snatch it back from her once the camera stops rolling. Agitated by his action, the girl says, “I curse you.”

The Curse explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show,” reads the plot description from the makers.

The Curse is directed by Fielder, who co-created the show with Safdie. The duo have also served as executive producers. Backed by A24, the series also features Barkhad Abdi, Corbin Bernsen, and Constance Shulman.

Watch the trailer here....

