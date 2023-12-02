‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’ trailer: Prabhas is a one-man in army in Prashanth Neel’s action extravaganza

December 02, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST

The much-awaited trailer of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is out. The film is from the makers of the blockbuster KGF franchise, with Prashanth Neel directing the two-part film for production house Hombale Films.

The trailer begins with two close friends strolling through the rain. Deva is asked to forget it by one of them, but he responds, "Who is it?" As the trailer goes on, we witness their friendship developing and how one of them makes a commitment to be there for the other.

The Mughals and their destruction of tribes are also mentioned. Among them is the Khansaar tribe. Other actors introduced in the trailer are Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, and Jagapathi Babu. Ravi Basrur has composed the music for the film while Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer.

After several postponements, Salaar will hit the screens on December 22 in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. The period action drama will lock horns at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-film Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.