‘Salaar: Part 1’ teaser: Prabhas is all fire in Prashanth Neel’s intense gangster drama

July 06, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:16 am IST

The teaser of the much-anticipated pan-Indian biggie Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and directed by KGF maker Prashanth Neel, was released by Hombale Films today.

The teaser begins with actor Tinny Anand’s character being surrounded by armed men. To avoid any confusion, he says he’ll explain the situation in hand in ‘simple English.’ “Lion, Cheetah, Tiger, and Elephant...they are very dangerous,” and after a montage of shots showing a glimpse of the world of Salaar, he says, “ but not in Jurassic Park.” We are then introduced to Prabhas’ character, the king of this jungle, who uses everything in his arsenal — an SMG, pistols, a sword, an axe, and his bare fists — to kill his enemies. Towards the end, we also see a glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the antagonist in the film. The teaser also revealed that the film will be released in multiple parts, with the first one titled ‘Ceasefire’

Post the release of the teaser, fans have also taken up to social media to speculate that the film might be set in the same world as Prashanth’s blockbuster KGF franchise that starred Yash in the lead role. Of course, one can definitely see obvious similarities in the look and feel of Salaar to that of KGF.

Stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead, Salaar also features Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles. With music composed by Ravi Basrur, the film has cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda and editing by Ujwal Kulkarni (who edited K.G.F: Chapter 2 when he was 19)

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the film is set to release in theatres on September 28 in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Prabhas was recently seen in Om Raut’s mythological film Adipurush. After Salaar, Prabhas will be seen in Nag Ashwin’s action thriller Project K, which also features Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.