‘Kalki 2898 AD’ first glimpse: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone battle a dark dystopia

Formerly titled ‘Project K’, Nag Ashwin’s mythology-inspired sci-fi film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Saswata Chatterjee

July 21, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

Shilajit Mitra
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

The title of Nag Ashwin’s Project K has been officially revealed as Kalki 2898 AD. Starring a massive Pan-Indian cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani and Saswata Chatterjee, the film is an epic, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacular set in the future.

The first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled at the 2023 San Diego Comic Con (SDCC). “When the world is taken over by darkness, a force will rise,” reads the video as we see armed soldiers storming a fort. Deepika Padukone appears in short hair in a file of female recruits. The teaser oozes dystopia and Indofuturism as Prabhas makes his entry in a cool exosuit. “What is Project K?,” he is asked, while catching a deadly lance with his hand.

In Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas portrays a modern-day embodiment of Lord Vishnu, reports claim. The film has strong shades of Star Wars and Dune.

Nag Ashwin had previously directed the biographical period drama Mahanati (2018). Prabhas’s recent film, Adipurush, based on the Ramayana, was widely panned. Deepika Padukone is making her Telugu debut in Kalki 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan seems to appear as a robed warrior in a brief shot (the eyes, chico...). We are yet to get glimpses of Kamal Haasan from the film.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD has a global release date of January 12, 2024. The film will be out in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Telugu cinema / Hindi cinema / cinema industry

