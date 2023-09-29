Official: It’s ‘Salaar’ vs ‘Dunki’ at the box office this Christmas

September 29, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

In a huge box office battle, Prabhas’ starrer Salaar will square up against Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan on December 22. Salaar, which was supposed to release on September 28, was recently postponed. Hombale Films, the production house of the film, announced on Friday that the pan-Indian action drama will release worldwide on December 22.

Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel, who is back after the KGF franchise. Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The ace filmmaker is co-producing the film with Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Hirani has co-written the film with his regular collaborator Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

Apart from the title poster, the makers of Dunki haven’t revealed anything about the film yet. Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and Boman Irani also feature in the movie. Pritam is the music composer while CK Muraleedharan is the cinematographer.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films released the teaser of Salaar, a two-part film,on July 6. The visuals gave the hint of an intense gangster drama. While Shah Rukh is basking in the glory of the success of Jawan, Prabhas is set to return to the big screen after Adipurush, which received mixed reviews.

This is the second time the production house Hombale Films is locking horns with a Shah Rukh Khan film. Hombale’s KGF: Chapter 1 released alongside Shah Rukh’s Zero in 2018, and the former emerged as the clear winner at the box office.