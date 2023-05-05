HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First look of Aishwarya Rajesh-GV Prakash’s ‘Dear’ out

The film is directed by Anand Ravichandran of ‘Sethum Aayiram Pon’ fame

May 05, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Dear’

First look of ‘Dear’ | Photo Credit: @RanaDaggubati/Twitter

The first look and motion poster of Dear, featuring Aishwarya Rajesh and GV Prakash, has been released by the makers. The film is directed by Anand Ravichandran of Sethum Aayiram Pon fame.

Dear also stars Kaali Venkat, Ilavarasu, Rohini, Thalaivasal Vijay, Geetha Kailasam and Nandini. The shooting of the film has been completed and Dear is currently in the post-production stage.

Jagadish Sundaramoorthy is handling the cinematography and G.V. Prakash Kumar is composing the music for Dear which will have a song written and sung by Arivu. Varun Thiripureni, Abhishek Ram Shetty, and Pruthviraj of Nutmeg Productions are producing this film

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.