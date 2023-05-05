First look of Aishwarya Rajesh-GV Prakash’s ‘Dear’ out

May 05, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

The first look and motion poster of Dear, featuring Aishwarya Rajesh and GV Prakash, has been released by the makers. The film is directed by Anand Ravichandran of Sethum Aayiram Pon fame.

Dear also stars Kaali Venkat, Ilavarasu, Rohini, Thalaivasal Vijay, Geetha Kailasam and Nandini. The shooting of the film has been completed and Dear is currently in the post-production stage.

Jagadish Sundaramoorthy is handling the cinematography and G.V. Prakash Kumar is composing the music for Dear which will have a song written and sung by Arivu. Varun Thiripureni, Abhishek Ram Shetty, and Pruthviraj of Nutmeg Productions are producing this film