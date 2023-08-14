Rashmika Mandanna on board for Dhanush’s film with Sekhar Kammula

August 14, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST

Rashmika Mandanna has been roped for Dhanush’s upcoming film with Sekhar Kammula. The film, tentatively titled D51, is produced by Shri Narayan Das K Narang, Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

This is Rashmika’s first film with Dhanush. The details of other cast and technical crew members will be announced soon.

Dhanush is awaiting the release of his period action adventure film Captain Miller. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran, who earlier made Rockyand Saani Kaayidham. Captain Miller will release on December 15. Rashmika Mandanna’s major film of the year is Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and will release on December 1.