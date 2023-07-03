HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ postponed to December

A crime action thriller, ‘Animal’ co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor was earlier scheduled to hit screens on August 11

July 03, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Animal’ pre-teaser

A still from ‘Animal’ pre-teaser

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor has been postponed to December 1, 2023, the makers announced on Monday.

ALSO READ
‘Animal’ pre-teaser: Ranbir Kapoor chops down masked men in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action film

A crime action thriller, Animal was earlier scheduled to hit screens on August 11. The film was eyeing a box-office clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

In a video posted online, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga explained the reason behind the film’s delay.

He said he needs more time to improve the film’s ‘quality’ in post-production.

“For example, there are seven songs in the film. Multiplied into five languages that becomes 35 songs. With different sets of lyricists and singers, it is going to take a little more time than I actually planned for,” he said.

The director explained he needs to expend more time and energy to bring ‘lyrical value’ to the film’s songs in regional languages.

ALSO READ
Allu Arjun to headline Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film

He thanked fans for their response to the pre-teaser of Animal, clarifying its visuals are very much part of the final film.

Animal also stars Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. The film will now release on December 1 release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.