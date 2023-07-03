Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ postponed to December

July 03, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor has been postponed to December 1, 2023, the makers announced on Monday.

A crime action thriller, Animal was earlier scheduled to hit screens on August 11. The film was eyeing a box-office clash with Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

In a video posted online, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga explained the reason behind the film’s delay.

He said he needs more time to improve the film’s ‘quality’ in post-production.

“For example, there are seven songs in the film. Multiplied into five languages that becomes 35 songs. With different sets of lyricists and singers, it is going to take a little more time than I actually planned for,” he said.

The director explained he needs to expend more time and energy to bring ‘lyrical value’ to the film’s songs in regional languages.

He thanked fans for their response to the pre-teaser of Animal, clarifying its visuals are very much part of the final film.

Animal also stars Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. The film will now release on December 1 release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.