‘D51’ poster: Dhanush teams with Sekhar Kammula for next

The Tamil star and the Telugu director are collaborating on a film that will be mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages

July 27, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of ‘D51’



Tamil star Dhanush is teaming with director Sekhar Kammula for his 51st film. Ahead of Dhanush’s 40th birthday on August 28, the makers made the announcement with a concept poster. It depicts a stack of currency notes splitting a city, hinting at inequality.

D51 is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, in association with Amigos Creations. It will feature Dhanush in a ‘never before seen’ avatar, with the makers in talks with some big names from the Indian film industry.

The film will be mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages including Tamil and Telugu. The shoot of the project will begin soon.

Sekhar Kammula is a renowned Telugu director known for films like Godavari, HappyDays, Leader and 2021’s Love Story.

Dhanush’s upcoming movies are Captain Miller and D50. He reunites with Aanand L. Rai for the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, set in the world of their 2013 hit Raanjhanaa.

