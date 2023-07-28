‘Captain Miller’ Teaser: Dhanush goes all guns blazing in Arun Matheswaran’s actioner

July 28, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST

The makers of Dhanush and director Arun Matheswaran’s upcoming film Captain Miller released the film’s teaser on the occasion of the actor’s birthday earlier today.

The teaser introduces us to the major characters of the film and features Dhanush in a rugged look.

Captain Miller also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish and Sundeep Kishan. The film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.

Dhanush is set to be seen in three different looks in Captain Miller. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the film’s music while Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer. Nagooran Ramacharan is the editor. The film is scheduled tor release on December 15.

Watch the teaser here...