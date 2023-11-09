HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Sri’ to release in May

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also stars Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar

November 09, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

PTI
Rajkummar Rao; a still from ‘Sri’

Rajkummar Rao; a still from ‘Sri’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement and T-Series

We had earlier reported that actor Rajkummar Rao is playing Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla in Sri, a biopic film from T-Series. The film, which was earlier set to release on September 15, will now hit the screens on May 10.

T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the banners behind Sri, announced on Wednesday night.

ALSO READ
EC to appoint ‘Newton’ actor Rajkummar Rao as National Icon

The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, has a script written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. It narrates the moving story of Srikanth who didn’t let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded the Bollant industries.

Also starring Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar, Sri is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Related Topics

Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.