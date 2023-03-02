HamberMenu
‘SRI’: Rajkummar Rao’s biopic on Srikanth Bolla to hit screens on September 15

The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, has a script written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit

March 02, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajkummar Rao and the poster of ‘SRI’

Rajkummar Rao and the poster of ‘SRI’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had earlier reported that actor Rajkummar Rao is playing Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla in a biopic film from T-Series. The latest is that the film, titled SRI, will set hit screens on September 15.

The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, has a script written by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. It narrates the moving story of Srikanth who didn’t let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded the Bollant industries.

The film also stars Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar. It has cinematography by Pratham Mehta.

SRI is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani under their T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP banners.

