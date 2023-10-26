EC to appoint ‘Newton’ actor Rajkummar Rao as National Icon

October 26, 2023 04:32 am | Updated 04:32 am IST - New Delhi

Actor Rajkummar Rao, whose portrayal of an official tasked with conducting polls in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh in the Hindi film “Newton” won accolades, will be inducted as a National Icon by the Election Commission (EC).

The EC appoints prominent Indians as national icons to motivate voters to participate in elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will formally appoint Mr. Rao as a National Icon of the EC on October 26.

Mr. Rao’s portrayal as a principled government clerk who is determined to conduct a free-and-fair election in the Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, overcoming the cynicism and apathy of a security officer, won accolades.

The movie won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and was also India’s nominee for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 90th Academy Awards, popularly known as Oscars.

Earlier, the EC recognised actors Pankaj Tripathi, Aamir Khan, and sportspersons, such as Sachin Tendulkar, M. S. Dhoni and M. C. Mary Kom, as national icons.