Rajinikanth wraps up shooting for ‘Vettaiyan’

Superstar Rajinikanth has completed the filming for his upcoming Tamil movie Vettaiyan. The film is directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame and produced by A Subaskaran via Lyca Productions.

Vettaiyan, billed as an entertainer with a message, marks Rajinikanth's 170th feature film. Lyca Productions shared the update on its official X page on Monday evening.

The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, who finished shooting his part earlier this month. Rajinikanth, 73 and Bachchan, 81, last collaborated on the 1991 Hindi film Hum, helmed by Mukul S Anand.

ALSO READ:Amitabh Bachchan completes work on Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Vettaiyan’

Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan star in key roles in Vettaiyan. Rajinikanth was last seen in an extended cameo in the sports action film Lal Salaam. The superstar will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.