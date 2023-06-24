Rahul Bose joins the cast of Shivarajkumar’s ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’

June 24, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

Seasoned Hindi actor Rahul Bose has joined the cast of the Kannada film Bhairathi Ranagal. The film, starring Shivarajkumar, is based on the character by the same name in the 2017 hit film Mufti, with Sriimurali in the lead.

Directed by Narthan, who debuted with Mufti, Bhairathi Ranagal has Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead. The film is produced by Shivarajkumar’s wife and producer Geetha under the Geetha Pictures banners.

Shivarajkumar was last seen in A Harsha’s period action drama Vedha. He is awaiting the release of his maiden Tamil film Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The veteran actor has also wrapped up the shoot of Arun Matheswaran’s Tamil film Captain Miller, an action adventure headlined by Dhanush. In Kannada, Shivarajkumar will be seen in M G Srinivas’ Ghost, Sachin R B’s Ashwathama, and Arjun Janya’s 45.