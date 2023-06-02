‘Jailer’: Rajinikanth’s next with Nelson wraps up shoot

June 02, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

The shooting of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer is complete. The crew, led by ‘Superstar’, along with director Nelson Dilipkumar and actor Tamannaah celebrated the wrapping up of the shoot by cutting a giant-sized cake.

Jailer, produced by Sun Pictures, will hit the screens worldwide on August 10. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music while Vijay Karthik Kannan is the cinematographer. The film has a huge star cast, with the likes of Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Sunil and Ramya Krishnan set to share the screen with Rajinikanth.

Nelson’s previous film Beast, with Vijay, opened to mixed responses from critics but went on to be a commercial success. Rajinikanth’s last film Annaatthetoo met the same fate. While the critics dismissed the family drama, the masses lapped it up to make it a huge hit.

ALSO READ:Muthaiya on ‘Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam’, the ‘caste films’ tag, making city-based film, and more

<iframe width=”560” height=”315” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/1iPCrcZV6Os” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0” allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>