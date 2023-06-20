HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivarajkumar wraps up shoot for ‘Captain Miller’

‘Captain Miller’, starring Dhanush, is Shivarajkumar’s second Tamil film after Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’

June 20, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Director Arun Matheswaran with actor Shivarajkumar on the sets of ‘Captain Miller’

Director Arun Matheswaran with actor Shivarajkumar on the sets of ‘Captain Miller’ | Photo Credit: @ArunMatheswaran/Twitter

Kannada star Shivarajkumar has completed the shoot for the Tamil film Captain Miller. The period action-adventure film is headlined by Dhanush and directed by Arun Matheswaran. Captain Miller is Shivarajkumar’s second Tamil film after Jailer, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson.

ALSO READ
‘Captain Miller’: Priyanka Mohan joins Dhanush-Arun Matheswaran film

Matheswaran, who has also written the film, took to Twitter to announce that Shivarajkumar has wrapped up the shoot for the film. Captain Miller went on floors in July, 2022. The veteran Kannada actor responded to Matheswaran’s Tweet, saying he was “extremely happy to be part of the team”. “All the hard work you have put will translate into magic on the big screen. Love always!,” posted Shivarajkumar on Twitter.

In Kannada, Shivarajkumar is working on multiple projects. He will be seen as the lead in M G Srinivas’ Ghost, Narthan’s Bhairathi Ranagal, Arjun Janya’s debut direction 45, and R Chandru’s sequel to his pan-Indian gangster film Kabzaa. The actor was last scene in A Harsha’s period drama Vedha.

ALSO READ:Rajinikanth-Nelson’s ‘Jailer’ gets release date

The film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. Dhanush is set to be seen in three different looks in Captain Miller. G V Prakash Kumar has composed the film’s music while Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer. Nagooran Ramacharan is the editor.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.