Shivarajkumar wraps up shoot for ‘Captain Miller’

June 20, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

Kannada star Shivarajkumar has completed the shoot for the Tamil film Captain Miller. The period action-adventure film is headlined by Dhanush and directed by Arun Matheswaran. Captain Miller is Shivarajkumar’s second Tamil film after Jailer, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson.

Matheswaran, who has also written the film, took to Twitter to announce that Shivarajkumar has wrapped up the shoot for the film. Captain Miller went on floors in July, 2022. The veteran Kannada actor responded to Matheswaran’s Tweet, saying he was “extremely happy to be part of the team”. “All the hard work you have put will translate into magic on the big screen. Love always!,” posted Shivarajkumar on Twitter.

We always had all smiles on our faces watching you perform, sir. We are awestruck by your aura and humility. An absolute pleasure and memory of a lifetime working with you. Wrap up for @NimmaShivanna

#CaptainMillerpic.twitter.com/xwkGgvUMLD — Arun Matheswaran (@ArunMatheswaran) June 19, 2023

In Kannada, Shivarajkumar is working on multiple projects. He will be seen as the lead in M G Srinivas’ Ghost, Narthan’s Bhairathi Ranagal, Arjun Janya’s debut direction 45, and R Chandru’s sequel to his pan-Indian gangster film Kabzaa. The actor was last scene in A Harsha’s period drama Vedha.

The film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. Dhanush is set to be seen in three different looks in Captain Miller. G V Prakash Kumar has composed the film’s music while Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer. Nagooran Ramacharan is the editor.