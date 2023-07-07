HamberMenu
‘Project K’: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan to unveil trailer and release date at San Diego Comic-Con

This makes ‘Project K’ the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con

July 07, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

PTI
Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone

Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement, @ikamalhaasan/Instagram, ERIC GAILLARD

Film stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, along with cinema veteran Kamal Haasan, will be sharing an exclusive glimpse into the world of their upcoming sci-fi movie Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

According to a press note issued by the makers, the Nag Ashwin directorial will be the first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC.

At the Comic-Con, scheduled to take place from July 20 to 23, producers Vyjayanthi Movies will be hosting conversations and performances, providing audiences with a glimpse into India's vibrant culture and awe-inspiring world of science fiction.

Kamal, Prabhas, Deepika and Ashwin will unveil the film's title, trailer, and release date on day one of SDCC. The multi-lingual sci-fi film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

"India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience," Ashwin said in a statement.

Producer Aswani Dutt said they are proud to represent India on a global stage like SDCC.

"We are very proud to embark on this extraordinary journey. Joining forces with some of the biggest superstars of our nation, we are breaking new ground and pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema. This is a proud moment for all the Indian audiences who have been wanting to see Indian Cinema on the global map. Comic Con is that world stage for us," the producer said.

