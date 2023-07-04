‘KH233’: Kamal Haasan teams up with H Vinoth for his next

July 04, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST

Eversince actor Kamal Haasan and filmmaker H Vinoth met the committee members of Nel Jayaraman Traditional Rice Conservation Center, speculations have been rife that they are set to make a film together. Today, Kamal announced the project, which is tentatively called KH233.

The actor’s Raaj Kamal Films International banner posted an announcement video that features Kamal holding a flaming torch. “Rise to Rule,” is mentioned as the tagline of the film.

Though details regarding the plot are currently unknown, the actor-politician teaming up with a filmmaker known for his social themes seem to hint that we have a politically-charged film on cards.

KH233 is produced by Kamal and R Mahendran under their Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

Kamal, last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, has Indian 2, a film with Mani Ratnam, and the long-announced film with Mahesh Narayanan in the pipeline. The actor will also be seen opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s much-anticipated film Project K. RKFI, on the other hand, is producing Sivakarthikeyan’s SK21 with Rajkumar Periasamy and Silambarasan TR’s STR48with Desingh Periyasamy.