Priyanka Chopra Jonas finishes shooting of ‘Heads of State’

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the upcoming Hollywood film also features Idris Elba and John Cena

Published - May 08, 2024 05:14 pm IST

PTI
Stills from an Instagram reel posted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas



Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has completed filming for "Heads of State", a Hollywood movie also starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

The actor shared the update on the film, which hails from Amazon Studios, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"And it's a wrap.. it's been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism.

"That rare combination doesn't happen always.. (sic)" Priyanka captioned a video montage of her time on and off set of "Heads of State".

The actor said working on the film was a "breeze" because the cast and crew came prepared with their A-game every day.

"It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y'all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude (sic)" she added in the post.

Ilya Naishuller of "Nobody" fame is directing "Heads of State" from a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. Harrison Query wrote the initial draft based on his idea.

The film is touted as "'Air Force One' meets 'Midnight Run'". It will be produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard under Safran Company. Cena also serves as executive producer on the project.

