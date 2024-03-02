GIFT a SubscriptionGift
'The Bluff': Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play a pirate in next Hollywood film

Karl Urban, best known for playing the character Billy Butcher in the popular Prime Video series ‘The Boys’, is in talks to star

March 02, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Priyanka Chopra-Jonas attends the ‘Citadel’ Global Premiere ahead of the Prime Video launch on April 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Priyanka Chopra-Jonas attends the ‘Citadel’ Global Premiere ahead of the Prime Video launch on April 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Tristan Fewings

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced her next Hollywood project, The Bluff, a 19th century yarn about a former female pirate (Chopra Jonas) in the Caribbean who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her, Deadline reported.

The film is being directed by Frank E. Flowers. Karl Urban, best known for playing Billy Butcher in the popular series The Boys, is in talks to star, the report added.

The Bluff is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo-led AGBO. The film is expected to enter production in spring this year. It will stream on Prime Video.

Chopra Jonas had previously starred in the Jonas brothers’ spy series Citadel. She will next be seen in Heads of State, an ensemble action comedy co-featuring Idris Elba and John Cena.

