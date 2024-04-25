Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ production ‘Women of My Billion’ to debut on Prime Video in May

April 25, 2024 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST

Women of My Billion, an upcoming documentary from actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will premiere on Prime Video on May 3, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

Directed by Ajitesh Sharma, the documentary narrates the true story of Srishti Bakshi, who embarked on a walking pilgrimage from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, spanning 3,800 kms over 240 days, with a mission to find and share stories about women, their struggles, dreams, rights, and their wins, against all odds, a press release said.

Chopra Jonas has produced through her banner Purple Pebble Pictures in collaboration with Apoorva Bakshi’s Awedacious Originals.

“Women have borne the brunt of gender bias for far too long, enduring a silent struggle against entrenched social injustices that seek to suppress their voices. With WOMB, the aim is to transcend these struggles - to be a beacon of hope,” the 41-year-old actor said.

“WOMB is not merely a depiction of pain and suffering, but a rallying cry and call for solidarity and action. We hope this film takes us a step closer to a world where every woman is appreciated, honoured, and empowered to soar," she added.

According to Prime Video, Women of My Billion sheds light on the on-ground realities of the many trials encountered by women in India.

Manish Menghani, director and head of content licensing, at Prime Video India, said the streaming service is committed towards elevating narratives that are inspiring and can be catalysts of change.

“Srishti Bakshi’s endeavour to shed light on these critical aspects and taking vital steps towards preventing violence against women and empowering them is a courageous initiative that needs to be taken to a wider audience. It is an honour for us to collaborate with Purple Pebble Pictures and Awedacious Originals to bring this incredibly important documentary to our customers in India and across the world," he added.