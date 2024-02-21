February 21, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

The long-awaited National Award-winning filmmaker Blessy’s film with actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham in Malayalam), has got a new release date. The film, which was set to release on April 10 this year, will now hit theatres worldwide on March 28.

A statement from the makers said, “The film is based on the novel ‘Aadujeevitham’, one of the most popular best sellers from the Malayalam literary world, which has been translated into 12 different languages. Penned by noted writer Benyamin, it follows the true story of the life of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of the fortunes in a land abroad.”

Produced by Visual Romance, the film also stars Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby alongside Amala Paul and KR Gokul in pivotal roles.

With music direction and sound design by Academy Award winners A.R. Rahman and Resul Pookkutty respectively, The Goat Life’s technical crew includes cinematographer Sunil KS and editor Sreekar Prasad. The film will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.