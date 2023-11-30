Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham’ or ‘The Goat Life’ to release on this date

November 30, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-anticipated film, Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), is all set to release in theatres on April 10, 2024, the film’s production banner Visual Romance announced today.

Directed by Blessy, the film is based on the novel ‘Goat Days’ by Benyamin. One of the most popular best-sellers, the novel tells the story of a young man Najeeb, who in the early 90s migrates from the lush green shores of Kerala in search of fortunes in a land abroad, only to get stranded in the middle of the desert. An earlier released trailer of the film promised from a hard-hitting story with some extraordinary visuals and music.

Speaking about the film, Blessy said in a statement, “The greatest challenge in front of me was that The Goat Life is a subject with universal appeal and I would have to stay truthful to its narrative style. The novel is based on some real incidents and I want to captivate the viewers with each moment that something unbelievable happened to someone. Truth has never been so much stranger than fiction. The scale of the movie demands to be felt within the confines of a theatre and we are excited to bring this magnum opus to audiences around the world.”

The film also features actors Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, KR Gokul, Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles. In the making for over five years, the film made a lot of headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic when the film’s 58-member cast and crew were stranded in Jordan for over 70 days.

Aadujeevitham has cinematography by Sunil KS and editing by Sreekar Prasad. The film also has two Academy Award-winners AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty handling the music and sound design, respectively. The film will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages.