Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Aadujeevitham’ trailer promises a hard-hitting survival drama

The trailer, an exclusive for the festival circuit, was released after it was shared online unintentionally by an entertainment website

April 08, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from ‘Aadujeevitham’

Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from ‘Aadujeevitham’ | Photo Credit: Prithviraj Productions

The trailer of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-anticipated Malayalam film Aadujeevitham was released by the makers today. This happened after a trailer cut exclusive for the festival circuit of the film was shared online unintentionally by a Hollywood entertainment portal, forcing the team to officially release the video online.

In the making for over five years, the film made a lot of headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic when the film’s 58-member cast and crew were stranded in Jordan for over 70 days.

ALSO READ: ‘Aadujeevitham’ director Blessy on shooting in Jordan and being stranded there for 70 days

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Benyamin, Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) is a survival story that stars Prithviraj as Najeeb, an Indian immigrant worker in Saudi Arabia, who gets stranded in the middle of the desert. The three-minute trailer hints at a hard-hitting story with some extraordinary visuals and music.

Produced by Visual Romance, the film also stars Jean-Louis and Amala Paul among others. Aadujeevitham has cinematography by KU Mohanan and editing by Sreekar Prasad. The film also has two Academy Award-winners AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty handling the music and sound design, respectively.

The film will release in theatres after an extensive film festival run.

