Prime Video announces the premiere date of ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3

The OTT platform Prime Video has announced the premiere date of the third season of Mirzapur. Produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, the crime thriller is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The series boasts an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha.

The ten-episode series will premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide from 5 July, 2024.

“With its authenticity, well-etched-out characters, relentless pace and nuanced storyline, Mirzapur has truly captured the hearts of viewers worldwide, resonating deeply with fans who eagerly await its next season. The Mirzapur franchise has embraced fandom in its purest form where its characters have become a part of popular culture. At Prime Video, we are excited to treat the fans who have made this franchise so iconic and popular, with a fresh new season. In collaboration with our long-standing partners, Excel Entertainment, we are thrilled to bring a new chapter in the Mirzapur saga that promises immersive entertainment replete with shocking twists and turns.” said Nikhil Madhok, head of Hindi originals, Prime Video India.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment said, “The first two seasons of Mirzapur received phenomenal response and love from our fans, both in India and around the world, has been truly heartening and humbling. This overwhelming support is what motivates us to keep pushing our boundaries and delivering exceptional content. Our collaboration with Prime Video is a testament to this success, and we are committed to continuing delivering compelling stories that strike a chord with audiences. We can’t wait for viewers to dive back into the quintessential world of Mirzapur and experience the thrilling ride that awaits them in Season 3.”