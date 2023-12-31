GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijay, Venkat Prabhu film titled ‘The Greatest Of All Time’; first look out

Vijay will portray a dual role in his 68th film slated for release in 2024

December 31, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The poster for ‘The Greatest Of All Time’

The poster for ‘The Greatest Of All Time’

Actor Vijay’s upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu has been titled The Greatest Of All Time.

A first-look poster for the much-awaited venture was released ahead of New Year’s Day.

ALSO READ
Tamil cinema in 2023: From ‘Leo’ and ‘Jailer,’ to comebacks and trends the industry followed this year

As revealed by the poster, Vijay will portray the dual role of pilots in The Greatest Of All Time. “Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light,” the poster reads.

The film, formerly referred to as Thalapathy 68, will be produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment. The music score is supplied by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Venkat, who helmed Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha besides films like Chennai 600028 and Maanaadu, joins the coveted list of a handful of directors who have made films for both Vijay and his rival Ajith Kumar — AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, SJ Suryah, KS Ravikumar, Vikraman, Ezhil, AL Vijay, and Perarasu.

ALSO READ
‘Leo’ success meet | Vijay: There’s only one ‘Superstar’ and only one ‘Thalapathy’

Janaki Soundar’s 1995 film Rajavin Parvaiyile starred both superstars.

The film will also mark the reunion of Vijay and Yuvan after 2003’s Pudhiya Geethai, which remains their only collaboration to date.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Tamil cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.