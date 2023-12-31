Vijay, Venkat Prabhu film titled ‘The Greatest Of All Time’; first look out

December 31, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

Actor Vijay’s upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu has been titled The Greatest Of All Time.

A first-look poster for the much-awaited venture was released ahead of New Year’s Day.

As revealed by the poster, Vijay will portray the dual role of pilots in The Greatest Of All Time. “Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light,” the poster reads.

The film, formerly referred to as Thalapathy 68, will be produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment. The music score is supplied by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Venkat, who helmed Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha besides films like Chennai 600028 and Maanaadu, joins the coveted list of a handful of directors who have made films for both Vijay and his rival Ajith Kumar — AR Murugadoss, Vasanth Sai, SJ Suryah, KS Ravikumar, Vikraman, Ezhil, AL Vijay, and Perarasu.

Janaki Soundar’s 1995 film Rajavin Parvaiyile starred both superstars.

The film will also mark the reunion of Vijay and Yuvan after 2003’s Pudhiya Geethai, which remains their only collaboration to date.