Pradeep Ranganathan teams up with ‘Love Today’ makers; film to be directed by Ashwath Marimuthu

The project, tentatively titled ‘AGS26’, is bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, the banner that produced Pradeep’s blockbuster directorial ‘Love Today’

April 10, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Pradeep Ranganathan in the announcement video of the film.

Pradeep Ranganathan in the announcement video of the film. | Photo Credit: AGS Entertainment/YouTube

Actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan has teamed up again with AGS Entertainment, the production house that bankrolled his blockbuster directorial, Love Today. The new film, tentatively titled AGS26, will be directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Kalapathi S Aghoram, Kalapathi S Ganesh and Kalapathi S Suresh are the producers.

‘Love Today’ movie review: Boomers, stay away. This is a watchparty for 2K Kids

This is AGS Entertainment’s 26th project. The production house is also backing Vijay’s upcoming movie, The Greatest of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

The makers announced their latest project with a video. It begins with Pradeep sitting in a college classroom, looking at his photograph clicked 10 years ago. He narrates a story of how he met a friend a decade ago, and they decide to shoot a short film. The friend is finally revealed as director Ashwath Marimuthu.

Ashwath, known for his romantic comedy, Oh My Kadavule, is said to be Pradeep’s college senior. Meanwhile, Pradeep is also working with director Vignesh Shivan in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Thisis hissecond project as a lead actor, after starring alongside Ivana in Love Today. Pradeep made his directorial debut with Comali, the 2019 comedy drama, starring Jayam Ravi and Yogi Babu.

ALSO READ:Vignesh Shivan and Pradeep Ranganathan team up for ‘LIC’

Meanwhile, AGS Entertainment’s The Greatest of All Time has a stellar star cast of Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Raghava Lawrence, Prashanth, Mohan, Sneha, Laila, Malavika Sharma and Ajmal Ameer.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

