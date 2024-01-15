Prabhas’ film with director Maruthi titled ‘The Rajasaab’; motion poster out

January 15, 2024 01:45 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

We had earlier reported that actor Prabhas is teaming up with director Maruthi for his next. The film, which was earlier called Raja Deluxe, is now called The Rajasaab.

The makers announced the title today on the occasion of Sankranti with a motion poster featuring Prabhas in casual attire. The Rajasaab is expected to be a comedy entertainer, which is a much-needed turn for Prabhas considering his last few films like Salaar, Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and Saaho, and the upcoming Kalki 2898 AD, are stories with serious undertones.

The Rajasaab also features Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar in the lead. With music scored by Thaman S, the film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao.

Produced by Vishwaprasad TG under the People Media Factory production banner, the film will be released in theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.