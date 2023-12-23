December 23, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

Pan-Indian movie, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, has earned Rs 178.7 crore at the global box office after the first day of its release. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

“The most violent man has announced his arrival. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire hits 178.7 crore at the global box office on the opening day. The biggest opening for any Indian film in 2023,” the makers said in a press release. Salaar, originally made in Telugu, was also released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22.

The film is about a power battle and the tale of brotherhood in a dystopian world called Khansaar. Shruti Haasan, Mime Gopi, Jagapathi Babu, Shreya Reddy, and Bobby Simha are the other members of an ensemble cast.

ALSO READ:‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ movie review: Prabhas returns to form in Prashanth Neel’s indulgent saga

Prashanth Neel’s regular collaborator Ravi Basrur has composed the music while Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer. Anbariv masters have choreographed the stunts. Salaar is inspired from Prashanth’s debut actioner Uggram, starring SriiMurali.