August 18, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

Looks like the rumours around Prabhas’ upcoming film with director Maruti getting a title change are not true. The two are teaming up for Raja Deluxe and the latest news is Nidhhi Agerwal has joined the cast.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to wish Nidhhi for her birthday and confirmed that she’s a part of his upcoming film.

Happy Birthday dear @AgerwalNidhhi

Best wishes to future endeavours and see u on the sets soon 🎂🥳💐 pic.twitter.com/2wqqxFMhhW — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) August 17, 2023

More details on the film are kept under wraps. While the film’s shooting has commenced, an official confirmation of the cast and crew is expected soon.