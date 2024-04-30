GIFT a SubscriptionGift
James Gunn dispels conspiracy surrounding Henry Cavill’s DCEU exit

The controversy arose when actor, Nathan Fillion, inadvertently sparked speculation about Gunn’s involvement in recasting roles within the DCEU

April 30, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet and James Gunn on the set for ‘Superman: Legacy’

Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet and James Gunn on the set for 'Superman: Legacy'

Filmmaker James Gunn has stepped forward to put an end to a lingering fan conspiracy theory regarding Henry Cavill’s departure from the Superman role.

‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’ documentary will kick-off new DC Studios label

Gunn, currently immersed in directing the new Superman film alongside the second season of Peacemaker, found a moment to address fan queries on social media. The controversy stemmed from a recent interview with Nathan Fillion, who inadvertently sparked speculation about Gunn’s involvement in recasting roles within the DCEU.

Fillion’s remarks, recounting a conversation with Gunn at the premiere party after Suicide Squad, hinted at Gunn’s alleged long-standing plans for a DCEU reboot. However, Gunn swiftly clarified over social media, asserting that Fillion had misspoken and that the conversation actually occurred during the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiere party.

Specifically addressing the rumor that he had always intended to replace Cavill as Superman since helming The Suicide Squad, Gunn emphasized that when he was hired to write Superman, it was always pitched as a new story.

Despite Cavill’s recent reprisal of the Superman role in an end-credits scene from 2022’s Black Adam, Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran, who assumed leadership of DC Studios, announced plans to recast the iconic superhero as part of their universe reboot.

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Superman and Lois Lane in James Gunn movie

David Corenswet has been cast as the new Superman, with production already underway. The ensemble cast also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, among others.

James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy is currently slated for a 2025 release.

