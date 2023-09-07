HamberMenu
‘Pain Hustlers’ teaser: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans star in a heady conspiracy drama

Also starring Catherine O’Hara and Andy Garcia, the film releases on Netflix on October 27

September 07, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Emily Blunt, Chris Evans in a still from ‘Pain Hustlers’

Emily Blunt, Chris Evans in a still from ‘Pain Hustlers’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

The teaser of Pain Hustlers, the upcoming film headlined by Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, was released by Netflix today. Directed by David Yates, the film is set to drop on the streaming platform on October 27.

The one-minute video shows a glimpse into a high-octane thriller that has the two stars play medical reps, who get pulled into a web of controversies and conspiracies within their company. Also starring Catherine O’Hara and Andy Garcia, the film is described as a hilarious, dramatic and wild journey to the corrupt heart of the American dream.

“Dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout, lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza’s charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the centre of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences,” the official plotline reads.

The film is produced by Lawrence Grey through his Grey Matter Productions banner and Wychwood Pictures.

