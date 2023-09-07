HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Bikeriders’ trailer: Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer star in a thrilling drama about a motorcycle gang

 Directed by Jeff Nichols, the film is set to release in theatres in the US on December 1

September 07, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy in stills from ‘The Bikeriders’

Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy in stills from ‘The Bikeriders’ | Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios

The trailer of filmmaker Jeff Nichols’ upcoming drama The Bikeriders, starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy, was released by 20th Century Studios and New Regency today.

The two-minute trailer shows Butler and Hardy as Benny and Johnny, members of a motorcycle club, with Comer playing Benny’s love interest Kathy. The film follows Kathy recounting how she married this wild biker and how the gang evolved over the years in the 1960s. Initially started as a local group that followed Johnny, the club will go on to get entangled in turf wars and indulge in criminal activities.

ALSO READ
‘May December’ teaser: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore star in a dark romance drama 

Based on the 1968 photo book of the same name by renowned photographer Danny Lyon, The Bikeriders also stars Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Norman Reedus, Boyd Holbrook, Damon Herriman, Beau Knapp, Emory Cohen and Karl Glusman.

ALSO READ
‘The Boy and the Heron’ trailer: Hayao Miyazaki’s swansong could be his greatest fantasy epic yet

Sarah Green, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Arnon Milchan have produced the film. Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Sam Hanson, David Kern and Fred Berger have served as executive producers.

Produced by Regency Enterprises, New Regency Productions, Tri-State Pictures and 20th Century Studios, The Bikeriders is set to release in theatres in the US on December 1. The film, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August, will be screened in the upcoming BFI London Film Festival.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.