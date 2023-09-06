‘May December’ teaser: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore star in a dark romance drama 

September 06, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

The teaser trailer of filmmaker Todd Haynes’ much-anticipated upcoming drama May December is here. Headlined by Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

The film has Portman play a television actor named Elizabeth who gets in touch with an actor she is set to onscreen - Gracie (Moore), and her husband, a much younger man named Joe (Charles Melton) - to research for the part. “As Elizabeth attempts to get closer to the family, the uncomfortable facts of their scandal unfurl, causing difficult, long-dormant emotions to resurface,” reads the logline of the film.

The film, which has a screenplay by Samu Burch, is based on the scandalous story of Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who was convicted in 1997 of second-degree rape of a child, a Vili Fualaau who was 12 at the moment. She eventually married the Fualaau in 2005.

May December is set to open the New York Film Festival on September 29. It is also set to be screened at the BFI London Film Festival. The film will be released in theatres in the US on November 17 before a streaming debut on Netflix on December 1.

Notably, May December, which was shot in just 23 days, is Moore’s fourth time working with Haynes.