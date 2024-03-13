GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Oscars 2024: Michelle Yeoh explains ‘confusing’ Emma Stone on stage

When Stone, winning Best Actress for ‘Poor Things’, came on stage to accept her award, Yeoh took an extra beat to direct her to Jennifer Lawrence, who finally handed Stone the prize

March 13, 2024 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Stone

Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Stone

Michelle Yeoh has explained why passed the Best Actress trophy to Jennifer Lawrence at the 96th Oscars to felicitate winner Emma Stone.

Yeoh, who won in the same category last year for Everything Everywhere All at Once, joined fellow past Oscar winners Sally Field, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Lange to honour this year’s Best Actress.

Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” Oscar performance was the result of months of careful planning

However, when Stone, winning for Poor Things, landed on stage, Yeoh took an extra beat to direct her to Lawrence, who finally handed her the prize.

Explaining her action, Yeoh wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations Emma!! I confused you , but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!! She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis always there for each other!!”

In Poor Things, Stone plays Bella Baxter, a young woman resurrected with an infant’s mind and let loose in Victorian London. The film is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

At the Oscars, Stone beat out, amongst others, Lily Gladstone, who was expected to win for her turn in Martin Scorsese’s The Killers of the Flower Moon. Other nominees included Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Carey Mulligan (Maestro) and Annette Bening (Nyad).

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.